YouTube Music 2.11 hints at disabling Autoplay, adding songs to a queue [APK Teardown]

YouTube Music only recently brought over controls for double-tapping to seek through a video. Today, the latest version hints at the app adding the ability to enable/disable autoplay, as well as a new queue feature for arranging playback.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Autoplay on/off

At the moment, YouTube Music will continually suggest and play videos. Starting one will immediately populate a playlist of related songs as part of the Station feature. However, new strings in version 2.11 suggest that users may soon be able to have control over this endless playback.

<string name=”autoplay_off”>Autoplay is off</string> <string name=”autoplay_on”>Autoplay is on</string>

In the main YouTube client, Autoplay is a toggle underneath a video that can be quickly enabled/disabled.

Queue feature

Autoplay controls come as YouTube Music is also working on a queue feature. Strings suggest that it would be reminiscent of Play Music’s ability to lineup songs to play next.

At the moment, users can do this by adding songs to a playlist that they create and than starting that list. However, a proper queue would be faster, lighter, and not require maintenance or curation.

<string name=”queue_add_playlist_toast”>Songs added to queue</string> <string name=”queue_add_song_toast”>Song added to queue</string>

<string name=”queue_play_next_playlist_toast”>Songs will play next</string> <string name=”queue_play_next_song_toast”>Song will play next</string>

