050: Gmail redesign leaks, I/O 18 schedule, Google app design tweaks | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got news that Google is planning to roll out its long-awaited redesign for the web Gmail client, a leak of that design, Google I/O schedule updates, and Google app news — a new design in testing, and cat and dog breeds in Lens.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Google planning Gmail web redesign w/ Smart Reply, snooze, & more, preview in coming weeks
- Gmail web revamp leaks w/ rounded design, sidebar widgets, Google Tasks, and more
- Google’s latest I/O 2018 sessions hint at ‘exciting updates’ for Google Photos, .app domain launch
- Google app testing updated ‘Material Design 2’ on Feed, Pixel Launcher; more Assistant tweaks
- Google Lens in Assistant and Photos can now identify cat and dog breeds
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!