9to5Rewards: Win a Galaxy S9 & get 20% off cases & USB-C accessories from Moshi

Apr. 13th 2018

As announced last week on Rewards, 9to5Google and sponsor Moshi are giving away an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9. The new device, in Lilac Purple, is valued at over $750 retail. After signing up for the giveaway, 9to5 readers can head over to Moshi and get access to an exclusive 20% off Moshi S9 & USB-C accessories with coupon code 9to5GoogleMoshi.  



The Galaxy S9, released last month, features a thinner new bezel wrapped around its 5.8-inch display, Dual Aperture lens on the rear camera and Intelligent Scan to unlock your device via facial recognition/iris scan technology. The device also arrives preloaded with both Android 8.0 Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.0. One winner will receive the brand new Lilac Purple color, introduced from Samsung with the new S9 lineup. Sign up below for your chance to win the $750 flagship Samsung device.





 

