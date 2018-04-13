Acer Chromebox CXI3 is now available online for $300

Chrome OS has undergone a lot of changes in the past several months, and recently we’ve been seeing a lot of new hardware form factors. Older options, though, have basically fallen by the wayside, especially in the case of Chromeboxes. However, Acer is keeping that option alive with the arrival of a brand-new Chromebox with the CXI3.

Acer announced the Chromebox CXI3 back at CES early this year, and it certainly looks like a compelling option for those looking to get a desktop form factor for Chrome OS. Under the hood, the base model offers an eighth-gen Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, but there are several options available going all the way up to a Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.

With the CXI3, you’re also getting great connectivity options. That includes a USB-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot. There’s also a VESA mounting kit for attaching the machine to your monitor.

As ChromeUnboxed points out, pricing varies greatly by model. The base Celeron option lands at an affordable $299, but the top-tier i7 lands at a hefty $744. Pre-orders are open right now at outlets including TigerDirect and NextWarehouse, with mentions of a shipping date as soon as next week.

