Google has fixed an annoying reboot bug plaguing some Pixelbook users

Google’s Pixelbook is probably one of the best laptops on the market today, but it has had a few interesting bugs pop up. For some users, a random reboot bug has been plaguing devices, and now Google has apparently fixed it.

Spotted by Android Police, some threads on Google’s product forums have been tracking this bug for quite some time. The frequency of the random reboots varies from user to user, but it seems to be popping up on quite a few devices.

Personally, I had this occur on my Pixelbook a handful of times, but rarely ever more than once per day when it was happening a few months ago. One user, though, reports that his machine was rebooting as often as every 10 minutes.

A support manager for Google replied to a few of these threads, confirming that the latest updates have seemingly squashed this bug. Version 10323.65.7 on 65 Stable should stop this issue from popping up.

Hi all, Sorry for the inconvenience, our engineers have found the cause and fixed it. Please make sure that you’ve updated to 10323.65.7 on 65 Stable and that should prevent you from randomly rebooting in the future. Kevin

