PSA: Ikea’s assembly service TaskRabbit hacked, password change recommended

If you like Ikea furniture but are less keen on the DIY construction process, TaskRabbit is the company’s subsidiary that will find someone to build it for you. But if you’ve ever registered to use the service, you’ll want to change your password …

TaskRabbit took its website and app temporarily offline yesterday, saying only that it was investigating a ‘cybersecurity incident.’ But as the WSJ notes, it is now asking users to change their passwords, suggesting that the firm believes there is at least a strong possibility that user data was compromised.

In a statement to Gizmodo, the company said that investigations continue.

TaskRabbit is currently investigating a cybersecurity incident. We understand how important our clients’ and Taskers’ personal information is, and we are working with an outside cybersecurity firm and law enforcement to determine the specifics. In the meantime, the app and website are offline while our team works on this. We have notified our Taskers and clients with active tasks of the incident and will communicate additional details as they become available. We regret any inconvenience this may cause our clients and Taskers, and will reschedule any uncompleted tasks as soon as possible. For any Tasker who had a task scheduled today and is unable to complete the task, we will compensate them appropriately.

As always, we strongly advise against using the same password for multiple websites, as a single hack can leave multiple accounts vulnerable. Using a password manager to have strong, unique passwords for each website and app is the best advice.

