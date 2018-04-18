Google Maps testing new landmark-based directions, ‘turn right after Burger King’

It’s likely that each and every one of us use some form of GPS on our phones at least a few times a week, if not daily. It’s a handy tool, and few do it better than Google Maps. Now, it seems Google is testing out a new method of giving voice-based directions…

Some users are reporting this week that Google Maps is giving them directions based on landmarks, not streets, as first spotted by CNET. So, for example, instead of saying “turn right on Main Street,” Maps is telling users to “turn right after Burger King.”

Right now it’s unclear exactly what Google is doing, but it seems to be picking out notable spots on the route (mostly fast food places) and using those to give users a more obvious visual indicator of where to turn.

This could come in handy, as in some areas, street signs are pretty hard to see. It’s unclear what regions this feature is available in, but one user was able to get it going in New York City.

So @googlemaps instructed me to “turn right after Burger King” … I think this is the best update yet. #mindblown — Deemah MS (@iamdeemah) April 14, 2018

Google Maps told me to make a right “right after the White Castle.” Does it do that now? — Scott Stein (@jetscott) April 14, 2018

Google reached out to Engadget to confirm that this is an ongoing test, but it didn’t provide any insight on if the feature would roll out widely.

