Google Slides adds support for inserting slides into Google Docs, new guides and rulers, more

To better compete with Microsoft Office, Google is continually adding new features to its suite of apps within Google Drive. This time around, Google Slides is getting an update that adds new guides and rulers to make it easier to format a slide, the ability to add a single slide and place it into a Google Doc, and more.

First, if you’ve ever been working on a Google Slide and an accompanying Google Doc, you know that sometimes you want to just copy information over from one to the other. With this update, you can now copy an entire slide and place it into a document.

But that isn’t even the best part. As everything sits in the cloud, if you ever make changes to the slide in Google Slides, those changes will make its way to the Google Doc.

The second change is for those who like keeping their slides formatted nicely and identically across the entire presentation. The first addition is guidelines. These can be placed horizontally and vertically, making it easier to align text and objects within a slide. Additionally, these guidelines show up on ever slide to make formatting easier.

Next is the addition of a visual ruler:

We’ve also created a new visual ruler, which gives you fine-grained control over the alignment of text, lists, objects, and guides. Indentation markers in the ruler can help you control the alignment of text or bullets within objects.

Lastly, Google is making it easier to comment directly on pieces of text on a slide instead of the entire slide itself:

You can now comment on specific text within an object, such as a text box, on a slide. Previously, you could only comment on the whole object or the whole slide. We hope that this extra control over what you’re commenting on will make it easier to collaborate on presentations.

Google is gradually rolling out these features so you should start to see them in the next couple of weeks.

