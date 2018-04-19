‘Grasshopper’ is an app out of Google’s Area 120 incubator that’ll teach you how to code

Area 120, Google in-house incubator, has released a handful of apps that make smart responses, find ways to run ads in VR, and more. Now, a team has built an app called Grasshopper that makes it easy to learn to code right from your phone.

You can think of Grasshopper as an app that teaches you how to code in Javascript similar to how apps like Duolingo teach you how to learn a foreign language. After signing in with your Google account, you will be walked through the basics of programming and given several quizzes. As you continue on, you will be given more subject matter to learn and exercises to help you retain the knowledge.

Below is the description of Grasshopper from its Play Store listing:

Grasshopper is the best way to start your coding adventure with fun, quick games on your phone that teach you to write real JavaScript. Move through progressively challenging levels as you develop your abilities, then graduate with fundamental programming skills for your next step as a coder. Visual puzzles develop your problem-solving skills and solidify coding concepts

Use industry-standard JavaScript with just a few taps on your phone

Real-time feedback guides you like a teacher

Collect achievements as you learn new skills

My one real hope is that as Grasshopper grows, the Google developers working on the app will add new programming languages for users to learn.

If you’re interested in checking out Grasshopper for yourself, you can download it for free from the Play Store. Additionally, if you’re running iOS, you can download it from Apple’s App Store.

