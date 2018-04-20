057: Google rebrands RCS, Please and ThinQ, Fuchsia Friday | 9to5Google Daily

Apr. 20th 2018

Today we’ve got Chat, which is Google’s new name for its RCS initiative, LG news — please stop referring to the LG G7 as LG G7 ThinQ, please and ThinQ — and Fuchsia Friday from our Kyle Bradshaw. We also have some great deals on Google stuff from 9to5Toys.

