LG G7 ThinQ will apparently have a dedicated Google Assistant button

Google Assistant is a powerful tool, but some of its best tricks are only handy if you can access them in time. On LG’s upcoming flagship, the G7 ThinQ, the company wants to solve that with a dedicated button for launching the Assistant…

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. LG’s upcoming flagship, the G7 ThinQ, is expected to have a special focus on AI, and to make it easier for customers to access, the company is adding a dedicated button on the side of the phone. Sound familiar? It should, as that’s the same situation we found ourselves in back when the Galaxy S8 was about to land.

According to CNET, the button we’ve been seeing on the left side of the device alongside the volume rocker is, like has been speculated, a dedicated AI button. However, unlike Samsung’s option, it won’t be directing users to LG’s own AI, but to Google Assistant instead. Apparently, like the LG V30S, the G7 ThinQ will also have some specific commands available through the Assistant.

We’re still a bit away from the debut of the LG G7 ThinQ, with a lot more to learn before the device goes official. However, we don’t have to wait long, as LG is prepped and ready to talk about the device on stage at an event on May 2nd.

