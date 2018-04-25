Google Tasks is a new standalone to-do app for Android, integrates w/ Gmail and Calendar

In addition to a leak late last month, the Gmail on the web revamp confirmed the existence of Google Tasks. Today, Google’s new and unified to-do solution is available for Android.

Google Tasks is a straightforward app with the company emphasizing its cross-platform and cross-service capabilities. Namely, users can manage tasks created in Gmail or Google Calendar on the web through this mobile app.

The ability to create a task directly from Gmail integrates with the just redesigned email service from Google. On the web, users can view Tasks in that app’s new side panel interface. Meanwhile, tasks are connected to the original email for quick discovery.

Like any other to-do app, there is the ability to create task lists, and then view, edit and manage — the latter achievable through a drag-and-drop UI. Features include the ability to add details and subtasks, as well as due dates — but weirdly no precise time — with notifications.

Google Tasks is considered a part of G Suite, which is a pretty good indicator for the longevity of this service. The Android app is available now from the Play Store. There is also an iOS app, but the App Store listing is not yet live as of this writing.

