Google Pay rolling out on the web through desktop browsers and iOS

Since Google Pay launched as the company’s unified payment solution in February, it has added a number of new features with more on the roadmap. Google Pay is now beginning to roll out on the web for desktops and other mobile platforms.

Google announced today that it is beginning to roll out Pay to desktops and iOS through the web. When the Pay rebrand was announced this January, select websites and early partners already featured the new branding, while the underlying functionality has remained mostly unchanged from “Pay with Google.”

In February, the revamped Android app was launched, while iOS gained the rebranded Google Pay Send to replace Wallet until the two features are fully merged.

The latest launch sees the new “Buy with Google Pay” buttons fully rolling out through Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, “no matter the device.” Google reminds users that as long as they’ve added and stored a credit or debit card on one platform it will always be associated with your account and available on other devices, namely iPhones.

Recent weeks have also seen Google Pay add support for transit passes, as well as integration with Google Assistant, and more promotions to boost adoption.

