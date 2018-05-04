Google app 8.2 preps setting default Assistant notes app, renamed ‘Upcoming’ tab, more [APK Insight]

The latest beta of the Google app is rolling out this morning following last week’s update that made the Pixel’s “At a glance” widget available on other Android devices. Version 8.2 reveals work on setting a default Notes and List app for Assistant, some renamed sections, and other features.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Setting default Notes and Lists app in Assistant

According to a new menu that would appear right under the Services list in Settings, the latest Google Assistant capability might be “Notes and Lists.” Users would specifically be able to select a default provider — like Google Keep or a third-party — when asking Assistant to “make a note”.

<string name=”assistant_notes_lists_preference”>assistantNotesLists</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_notes_lists_title”>Notes and Lists</string>

<string name=”notes_and_lists_icon_text” /> <string name=”notes_lists_category_title”>Lists and notes services</string> <string name=”notes_lists_none_preference_summary”>Secondary information</string> <string name=”notes_lists_none_preference_title”>None</string> <string name=”notes_lists_title”>Your Assistant will use this provider by default when creating a note or list.</string> <string name=”notification_dismiss”>Dismiss</string>

Renamed Upcoming tab

The second “Upcoming” tab in the Google app is likely being renamed to “Coming up for you” according to updated strings for that section.

Previous

<string name=”agenda_hub_title”>Upcoming</string> <string name=”agenda_section_title”>Upcoming</string>

Current

<string name=”agenda_hub_title”>Coming up for you</string> <string name=”agenda_section_title”>Coming up for you</string>

New Google Lens onboarding

This version makes a number of updates to strings related to Google Lens and the initial onboarding process. While not revealing any new functionality, it just refines and simplifies existing text to be more straightforward and easier to understand. This comes as Google releases its visual search feature to more devices.

Previous

<string name=”eyes_onboarding_title_places”>Find places with Lens</string> <string name=”eyes_onboarding_title_products”>Find products with Lens</string> <string name=”eyes_onboarding_title_text”>Scan text with Lens</string>

<string name=”lens_info_panel_live_camera_title”>Tap on anything to get info</string>

Current

<string name=”eyes_onboarding_title_places”>Discover new places</string> <string name=”eyes_onboarding_title_products”>Shop smarter</string> <string name=”eyes_onboarding_title_text”>Scan text</string>

<string name=”lens_info_panel_live_camera_title”>Tap on objects and text</string>

Google Doodles in Recents

The Recents tab is relatively underused by most people, but Google is still working on it. One string in this version hints at how the increasingly interactive Doodles with full games and videos might appear in this history.

<string name=”recently_google_doodle_for”>Google Doodle for %s</string>

Greetings for Assistant smart displays

<string name=”quartz_greeting_good_afternoon”>Good afternoon</string> <string name=”quartz_greeting_good_evening”>Good evening</string> <string name=”quartz_greeting_good_morning”>Good morning</string> <string name=”quartz_greeting_good_night”>Good night</string> <string name=”quartz_home_module_updated”>%1$s • Updated %2$s</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

