May security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

Even as we near I/O 2018 and likely P Developer Preview 2, we are months away from a consumer release, with Android 8.1 still receiving monthly updates as particularly showcased by April’s Pixel-heavy update. The May patch is today rolling out with the perfunctory bug fixes and security updates for Pixel and Nexus devices.

Nintendo Switch

There are 7 issues resolved in the May security patch dated 2018-05-01 and 16 for 2018-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and possibly permitting a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a “crafted file.”

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. Google cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 34 security fixes and only 2 functional updates compared to April’s whooping 56. The first applies to improved multi-touch detection on all devices, while the Pixel XL receives a charging fix.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: