Android P DP2 factory and OTA images for Pixel, Pixel 2 now available for download

Following the initial launch in March, Android P is hitting beta at Google I/O 2018. Developer Preview 2 includes a number of the new features announced earlier in the keynote and is the first version available as an OTA from the Android Beta Program.

The second of five planned releases Developer Preview 2 is officially classified as an “incremental update” and the first beta. Google notes that it is “available for daily use, development, or compatibility testing.” While Google notes that this release isn’t Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) approved, there are reports that Google Pay works.

This release introduces Android’s new gesture navigation bar, redesigned Overview screen with cards, and an updated “Markup” screenshot editor. There also tweaks to the volume slider and new charging sounds.

Factory images for build PPP2.180412.013 can be flashed immediately for those who don’t want to wait for the Beta OTA. If you need help, check out our guides on how to sign-up for the Android Beta Program or flash a factory image.