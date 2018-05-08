Gmail’s latest machine learning feature is ‘Smart Compose’ to autocomplete messages

From your greeting to your closing (and common phrases in between), Smart Compose suggests complete sentences in your emails so that you can draft them with ease. Because it operates in the background, you can write an email like you normally would, and Smart Compose will offer suggestions as you type. When you see a suggestion that you like, click the “tab” button to use it.

The focus is on cutting down repetitive typing by allow users to just press”tab” when agreeing with the suggestion. It also reduces the chance of spelling and grammatical errors, while also suggesting relevant contextual phrases.

Smart Compose will appear in the new Gmail for consumers over the next few weeks. It will be made available for G Suite customers in the workplace in the coming months. Going to the general tab in your settings reveals a new “experimental access” section.