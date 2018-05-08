Google makes machine learning easy for developers with ML Kit

During the I/O 2018 Keynote, Dave Burke unveiled ML Kit, Google’s new tool to let mobile developers experiment with machine learning.

Part of the Firebase suite, ML Kit will introduce new possibilities for Android and iOS developers, including text recognition, face detection, smart replies and more. These features are powered by TensorFlow Lite and Google’s cloud.

Google has already partnered with some early adopters to test ML Kit. For example, weight-loss app Lose It is using ML Kit to read nutrition info packaging labels.

