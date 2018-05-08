Wireless Android Auto will require Android 9.0 on non-Pixel devices

Back at CES 2018, we got a hands-on look at Android Auto working wirelessly. Since then, the functionality went live on all Pixel smartphones and some Nexus handsets. Now, according to a Kenwood press release, we know that other phones from different OEMs will gain compatibility with Android 9.0.

Cell Phones from Amazon

In a press release meant to promote its wireless Android Auto-compatible infotainment systems, Kenwood let slip when more phones will work in wireless mode:

For other device manufacturers, wireless Android Auto will be implemented with the adoption of Android OS 9.0 or higher.

Check out this support page to see all compatible phones. This list will continue to grow as OEMs rollout Android P to its devices.

We can probably expect Google to announce this sometime during this week’s I/O developer conference.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: