Xiaomi announces Google Assistant support for smart home devices ahead of US launch

One of the most useful parts of Google Assistant, especially on Google Home, is smart home control. Google partners with every major brand, and supports over 5,000 devices. Now, Xiaomi is adding support with its Mi lineup.

Xiaomi makes pretty much everything you can imagine, and in the smart home arena that includes lighting, power control, and more. For its initial rollout of Google Assistant integration, Xiaomi is adding support for its Bedside lamp, Smart bulb, and Smart plug, which will all be coming to the US “shortly.”

As we seek to bring even more convenience to our users around the world, we understand that deepening our collaboration with partners is key. With this goal in mind, Xiaomi announced during Google I/O 2018 that our smart home products will now work with the Google Assistant, allowing users to control products through a smart speaker, like the Google Home, or with the Google Assistant app.

The Mi Bedside lamp and Smart bulb are both color-capable lighting options that can be used throughout the home, and with Assistant, users can control the power and as well as the color. The Smart plug, on the other hand, can control the power of devices you’d plug into the wall.

Xiaomi says that the Mi Bedside lamp will launch in the US this May, with others to follow soon.

