Is the extra customer support Google One offers valuable to you? [Poll]

Google creates support pages for pretty much every one of its products and services, which makes it extremely easy to find answers to commonly asked questions. But when you’re stuck with a problem that hasn’t been answered, you’re forced to post the issue on a support forum and hope a Google rep or a fellow customer can answer your question.

With Google One, the company is now offering direct access to customer support for paying customers. Is this something you have been wanting and are willing to pay for?

As mentioned, Google One is the company’s revamping and renaming of its cloud storage offerings. Now, instead of just paying for more space for files on Drive or images on Photos within the respective platforms, this process will be handled by Google One.

But when you pay for this extra storage, you’re also getting several new benefits. As Abner wrote previously:

Subscribers will also get a number of new advantages like fast access to support for the company’s consumer products and services. Other benefits include credits on Google Play, deals on select hotels found in Google Search, and other “extras” over time.

At the same time, though, we’re still not sure how Google One’s extra support will work precisely:

Titled “Access to Google experts,” the company notes that this feature is born out of how “People who use a lot of storage tend to use a lot of other Google products.” As such, it makes sense to provide “one-tap access to experts.” Many details about this tier of support are not yet clear. Namely, whether this access involves actual telephone support, like G Suite, or just additional online support that compliments Google’s existing user communities and forums staffed by mostly volunteers.

So, have you wished that Google would step up its product/service support? Do you think you should have to pay extra to have access to it? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

