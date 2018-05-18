Google Voice now lets you record voicemail greetings on Android and iOS

Following a VoIP beta program in April, the next feature to arrive on Google Voice is a bit minor, but still useful. Users no longer have to visit the web client to record and manage voicemail greetings as that capability is now available on Android and iOS.

In version 5.10 on Android and 2.19 for iOS, heading to settings and scrolling to the appropriate section reveals a new “Voicemail greeting” option. Tapping opens an interface where users can record a greeting and manage between several options.

Selecting “Record a greeting” at the top presents a simple microphone interface where users can “Tap to record.” Messages can be up to 45 seconds long, with the option to Redo and Save once complete. Afterwards, you’ll be asked to name the clip.

Back in the main screen, your Active greeting is listed first and the rest are available below, with users able to listen to any of them right in the app. Tapping the overflow icon beside each one lets users “Set as active,” rename, or delete a greeting.

This option was previously exclusive to the web client, thus limiting a user’s ability to record a creative voicemail on the go with their phones. The latest versions of Google Voice should be fully rolled out on both the Play Store and App Store.

