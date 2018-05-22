Razer Phone update adds Portrait Mode, May security update, multi-touch & misc bug fixes

Last year’s Razer Phone brings a lot to the table, and one of those features is solid software. Now, following its recent Android 8.1 upgrade, Razer is delivering a new update to fix some bugs, and add a welcome feature.

This update, rolling out now, firstly delivers a new camera mode. Like many other phones on the market today, the Razer Phone now supports a Portrait Mode with its camera for adding artificial bokeh behind subjects.

Further, this update delivers the May security update on top of Android 8.1, as well as quite a few bug fixes.

While those bug fixes encompass quite a few issues, the main one it fixes it the multi-touch bug which has plagued some users following the Oreo update (via XDA-Developers). There’s also a new “lock” for recent apps to avoid accidentally swiping apps away.

Finally, Razer has also included an updated privacy policy for GDPR compliance.

For Razer Phone users, this update should be available now for download.

