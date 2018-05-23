074: Acer takes on Pixelbook, Google Lens, YouTube Music features | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Samsung might really be moving to Wear OS for its Gear watches, Acer takes on the Pixelbook with some high-end Chromebooks, Google Lens is getting updated with real-time lookup, and YouTube Music will get all of Play Music’s features.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Ready to try the Pixelbook?
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Rumors of Samsung switching to Wear OS for the Gear S4 might hold some weight
- Acer takes on Pixelbook w/ aluminum, 8th Gen Intel Chromebook 13 & Chromebook Spin 13
- Real-time Google Lens with redesigned UI begins rolling out [Gallery]
- YouTube Music will gain Play Music’s major features before tentative 2019 migration
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!