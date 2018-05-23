Facebook streamlines two-factor setup, adds support for home services to Marketplace

Facebook has today announced a pair of new features for its platform. The company is rolling out support for finding home service professionals via its Marketplace platform and is also making two-factor authentication easier to set up.

Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K Monitor

First and foremost, Facebook has announced a pair of improvements to two-factor authentication. The company says the entire process has been “streamlined,” while it is also ensuring that people can enable two-factor without the need to register a phone number:

We’ve made it easier than ever to enable two-factor authentication with a streamlined setup flow that guides you through the process.

We’ve also expanded the ways in which you can secure your account with a second factor by ensuring that people can enable two-factor authentication without registering a phone number.

Furthermore, Facebook is introducing support for home service professionals via its Marketplace platform. The company says that “millions of people” have used Facebook to seek advice on home services by asking friends for recommendations on house cleaners, plumbers, and other contractors. Now, those home service professionals can be found directly via Facebook Marketplace.

Provide an all-in-one place to complete your next home project — from proposal to completion

Offer hundreds of thousands of top-rated professionals across the US

Simplify your decision by showing you professionals’ ratings, reviews, credentials and location

Make it easy to get a quote: simply describe the project you need help with and send your request to multiple professionals at once

Easily communicate in real-time with your service professional via Messenger

More information on the two-factor improvements can be read here, and the Marketplace updates here.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: