‘Always-On Display’ mode apparently removed from OnePlus 6 due to ‘battery concerns’

OnePlus is generally really good about listening to customer concerns and using that feedback to improve its products. Apparently, the OnePlus 6 was going to be a launch pad for the much-requested “always-on display” mode, but it was ditched last minute.

Pointed out by some Redditors, the OnePlus 6 shipped with this mode still present in the software, but not active. Following the launch day update, that toggle was removed from system settings, seemingly noting that the feature wasn’t going to see the light of day anytime soon.

A mode like this is really nothing new, as we’ve been actively seeing it on a lot of Samsung devices, LG, and even including Google’s own devices. Clearly, it’s not a tough one to work out seeing how prevalent it is, but it definitely has some inherent problems. Even on OLED panels, it can cause noticeably worse battery life.

Apparently, battery life concerns were exactly what caused OnePlus to pull the plug on this feature. A OnePlus support representative in touch with the company’s technical team says that the feature was removed due to “battery saving concern.” It’s unclear if OnePlus just didn’t want to implement something that would take up extra battery life or if the feature caused a battery draining bug, but in either case it’s a shame to see it go.

We have an official update from our Technical Team confirming that always on display on OnePlus 6 was removed due to battery saving concern.

Luckily, OnePlus 6 users can still take advantage of Android’s native “Ambient Display” which can appear when lifting the phone or receiving notifications. If you’re using a OnePlus 6, we’ve got a tutorial available on how to use that here.

