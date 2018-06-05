Project Fi now supports Google Family Link to officially add children to group plans

Even before the upcoming suite of Digital Wellbeing features announced at I/O 2018, Google has allowed parents to create and manage young children’s Google Accounts through Family Link. The family focused tools now support Project Fi to manage a child’s phone service.

The Google MVNO launched group plans in 2016 where up to five additional users can get unlimited talk and text for $15 per month each, while data is pooled together at the same $10/GB rate.

Google requires account holders to be at least 13 years of age, unless a parent manages the account through Family Link. The service features tools that tell adults of screen time usage and allow for scheduled device locking during bed times or studying, while content filters can be applied in Chrome and Search.

Starting today, Project Fi is now one of those services that can be managed, so that children under 13 can be added to a group plan. The standard data management features apply include keeping an eye on usage, as well as setting data alerts.

Last year, the Google carrier allowed G Suite accounts and domains to sign-up for service after previously being limited to personal accounts. Meanwhile, this new capability for Fi comes as Google last week added more devices.

For the launch of Family Link support, Google is especially pushing the “budget-friendly” Moto G6, with other non-Pixel 2 devices including the Moto X4, LG G7, and LG V35. The added variety helps provide choice, especially for parents who don’t particularly want to get a Pixel 2 just for their child.

