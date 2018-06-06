Google is removing ‘pick place’ and ‘someday’ snooze options from Inbox

Google’s Inbox email app is a tool that users either adore or absolutely hate, but it’s hard to argue that it doesn’t have some really handy features. One of its best is the “snooze” function, but now, Google is removing some options from that feature.

Since its launch, Inbox users have been able to use the snooze function to remind them of a specific email at a later time, and there are several options to trigger that reminder. You can, of course, set a specific date and time, or use a preset option for a time such as the evening, morning, or another day entirely.

Now, though, a couple of options are being removed (via Android Police). One of those is the ability to be reminded of an email when at a specific place. So, for example, you could have Inbox remind you of an email when you arrived at work or home. Along with that, the “someday” option is also being removed which was used to have a reminder sent at a completely random time.

These features haven’t been removed for everyone just yet, but Google’s Product Forums is full of reports of the options disappearing. One forums troubleshooter says that Google removed these features due to “a lack of use” and recommends that users interested in keeping them around should get in touch with the Inbox team to pass on the feedback.

