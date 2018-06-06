Moto Z3 Play gets mentioned in the latest Moto Voice update

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen several leaks of the Moto Z3 Play. Now, the company’s upcoming smartphone’s name has shown up in the changelog for the Moto Voice app.

For users who have a Motorola device, this Moto Voice update includes some neat new features such as handling calls and messages through a handful of apps, the ability to call an Uber, and much more. The noteworthy change is support for the Moto Z3 Play.

Below is a rundown of the new features in the latest version of Moto Voice:

Calls & Messaging (Android Messages, Facebook Messenger, & WhatsApp)

Uber, Flights, & Games (for US, Canadian, UK, Indian, & Australian English)

Moto Insta-Share Projector voice control

Support for 70+ apps. See “Help” in Settings for a regional app list.

Natural language support for phone settings & a vast cloud knowledge base

Bug fixes

Support for features on moto z(3) play, g(6) & g(6) plus devices

As AndroidPolice points out, the Moto G6 was released a single day after it was mentioned in a Moto Voice changelog. Could this mean that Lenovo is on the brink of announcing the Z3 family? We will have to see.

What do you think about the Moto Z3 Play? Let us know in the comment section below.

