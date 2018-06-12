Hands-on: Huawei MediaPad M5 lineup arrives in the US starting at $319, available at Amazon

Android tablets are supposed to be dead, right? Google sure seemed to think so, but if you’re still in the market for a slate running on Android, Huawei has good news for you – the MediaPad M5 series is coming to the US starting today.

First announced back at MWC, the MediaPad M5 series consists of two different sized Android tablets, with 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch options. These tablets run on top of Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processors (also found in the Mate 9), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 2K displays. These tablets also offer microSD, 13MP/8MP cameras, and USB-C. As far as software goes, you’re looking at Android Oreo out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 on top.

I’ve been using the 8.4-inch MediaPad M5 off and on for a couple of months now, and as far as Android tablets go, it’s actually pretty darn good.

Huawei’s display is really solid on the 8.4-inch model I’ve been testing, and the Harmon Kardon speakers are clear and fairly loud as well. The build is excellent as well with clicky buttons and just enough grip and bezel to make usage comfortable in most situations. Battery life is also good, with standby time holding up for days on end. There’s a USB-C port for charging as well.

The software has really proven to be the Achille’s heel in my opinion, not necessarily because it’s Android, but because I don’t feel like EMUI scales well to a tablet size. That can, of course, be improved via software updates. More than likely, EMUI 8.1 which is on the P20 Pro will help things out just a bit.

For now, though, it’s a bit frustrating for what is otherwise a solid tablet. Even performance is pretty good, as the tablet hasn’t struggled through general use and light gaming.

Personally, the MediaPad M5 won’t be pulling me away from my iPad Pro any time soon, but if you’re in the market for an Android tablet, especially one with microSD and a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, you’ll find a solid option in this lineup.

Although, as an annoying side note, it is actively ridiculous that there’s no headphone jack. Come on Huawei, this is a tablet. Even Apple gets that you don’t take the headphone jack off of a tablet.

The smaller 8.4-inch MediaPad M5 lands at $319 in the US, while the 10.8-inch model costs $359. You can also opt for the stylus-equipped 10.8-inch “Pro” model for $449. There aren’t many Android tablets out there right now, so despite not being perfect, these are some of the best options available.