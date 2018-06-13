Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks hint at 4,000 mAh battery, faster wireless charging, early August release

Samsung played it very safe on the Galaxy Note 8 when it came to battery size, and for good reason, but this year we’re definitely overdue for an upgrade. According to some new leaks, we might get exactly that…

The best gifts for Android users

The Galaxy Note 8 offered up a respectably sized 3,300 mAh battery, but as evidenced in plenty of reviews and user comments, it didn’t turn the Note into the endurance machine many of its predecessors proved to be. According to well-known leaker Ice Universe, Samsung plans to fix that in the Note 9.

In a recent tweet, the leaker says that he is “100% sure” that the Note 9 will have a 4,000 mAh battery. Obviously, take that with a grain of salt, but given the track record from this leaker in particular, it’s probably a safe bet that this will happen. He further hints at a launch date in early August, specifically calling out the 2nd or the 9th. That would definitely be a bit earlier than usual, but previous reports back this up.

Further, GalaxyClub (via SamMobile) has spotted some FCC documentation which shows that the Note 9 will very likely have even faster wireless charging than Samsung’s current devices. Samsung is one of the few companies to offer fast wireless charging, but this new upgrade would allow for significantly faster charging.

The new EP-N6100 wireless charger that will likely launch alongside the Note 9 upgrades the 9V/1.67A charging rate of the EP-N5100 charger that launched with the S9 to 12V/2.1A. An upgrade in speed is definitely long overdue, and with a huge battery on the Note 9, it’ll be welcome as well.

There’s still a whole lot we don’t know about the Galaxy Note 9, but so far, things are shaping up quite nicely.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: