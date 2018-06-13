Samsung Gear S4 may arrive with a bigger battery and a new gold color variant

Some of the best smartwatches on the market today for Android come from the likes of Samsung, but the company has been relatively quiet in that space for a while now. For the past few weeks we’ve been hearing more about the coming Gear S4, and today two new leaks give even more insight.

It’s still unclear what Samsung intends to improve on with the Gear S4 over its predecessor, but apparently, one point is that of battery life. The Gear S3 already has solid battery life, but according to a recent post from well-known leaker Ice Universe, the Gear S4 looks to make that better with a much larger battery.

Apparently, the Gear S4 is going to ship with a 470mAh battery on board, a huge upgrade from the 380mAh battery on the Gear S3. While that’s not going to make a super dramatic difference at the end of the day, it could give the extra few hours needed to get a full two days on a charge.

Further, SamMobile reports that the Gear S4 is going to arrive with a new color variant in tow. With the Gear S3, your only options were the dark grey Frontier and the polished silver Classic variants. This time around, Samsung is allegedly going to offer three different choices, adding gold to silver and black options.

It’s great to see that Samsung is likely expanding choice when it comes to its Gear lineup, and we can’t wait to see the S4 debut, whether it’s got Wear OS or not…

