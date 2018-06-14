OnePlus 6 sells 1 million units in 22 days, fastest selling OnePlus device ever

The OnePlus 6 is a fantastic Android smartphone, and the company behind it has been quickly improving its sales with each generation. Now, the 6 has broken records yet again, becoming the fastest selling smartphone in the company’s history.

The best gifts for Android users

OnePlus showed off the OnePlus 6 to the world just last month, with sales at the end of May. Now, not even a full month later, the company has managed to sell one million OnePlus 6 devices worldwide. Specifically, it took OnePlus 22 days to reach this milestone. While that pales in comparison to the sales figures of Samsung or Apple, it’s certainly impressive for a company of this size.

By comparison, the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 that came before this were barely 1/3 of the way through reaching one million sold this far in. It’s truly incredible to see such massive growth in just a year.

It’s also quite obvious that OnePlus is having a bit of trouble keeping up with the high demand. The high-end 256GB variant has been mostly out of stock since it launched, and the “Silk White” color quickly ran out within hours of its initial launch. It’s great to see, though, that the company has been keeping its primary variants in stock.

If you’ve yet to jump on board the OnePlus 6 train, sales are open through the company’s website, with most variants in stock in the US at the time of writing, including the “Silk White” color.

One million units sold in 22 days! Thank you for helping us make the #OnePlus6 our fastest selling device yet. https://t.co/DMsDk8u88u pic.twitter.com/EIuiYBjLBU — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 14, 2018

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: