Google Voice adds signed-in devices list, preps incoming call locations, emergency service address [APK Insight]

Following old Hangouts SMS messages now syncing over and the ability to record voicemail greetings when mobile, Google Voice is gaining a list of connected devices on Android. Meanwhile, a teardown reveals that the app is prepping support for entering an address for emergency services and the location of incoming calls.

Devices and linked numbers

The Linked numbers menu in Settings now also shows a list of devices that are signed into your Google Voice account. Your current device is above while all “Other devices” are listed below with the ability to edit and personalize the name beyond the generic model of the phone, tablet, or web client. Users can also sign out devices, with the old Linked numbers section now at the bottom.

Dialing out UI

Google has tweaked the UI when dialing out, with Voice no longer temporarily popping up a dialogue box to note that its loading. There is now just a subtle circular spinner to note that Voice is working to dial the number.

Location of incoming calls?

Some phone dialers display the location of an incoming call as part of caller ID. Such a feature might be coming to Google Voice according to a new accessibility string that includes the “geolocation” on the incoming call UI. The format could possibly be presented as “Incoming call from [city], [state].”

Service address

There are several things in this update, which adopts a new date-based version scheme, for entering a “Service address” that will be “sent to emergency services if you dial an emergency number.” Google Voice and many other VoIP services do no support calling emergency services, while many regular numbers are adding the ability to send location information when dialing out to them.

The new Service address could be some sort of stopgap measure, but has clear limitations as it does not work if you are not at home or the given location. These addresses register within 48 hours, so it is not live updating or practical to frequently update based on where you are.

How to update?

Google Voice 2018.24.199803360 is widely rolling out via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

