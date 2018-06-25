Google Classroom gains new ‘Classwork’ view, Stream redesign, locked Chromebook quizzes

To coincide with the annual ISTE education conference this week, Google has announced a number of new features coming to Classroom. The class management service for teachers and students alike is adding several new features and redesigns later this year.

Like other Google products, Classroom features a “Stream” of chronological posts where assignments, questions, and other activities are posted. According to educators, scrolling was too time consuming as more posts were added.

Now, a new Classwork section organizes content by modules and units, making it easier for teachers to plan curriculum by semester and unit, as well as letting students find assignments faster.

The Stream is also getting redesigned with a compact view for assignments that better emphasizes questions and discussions.

This makes the Stream a better conversational hub, where teachers can notify their students about upcoming deadlines, post announcements and more. Students can also comment on posts, creating a virtual forum in Classroom.

Other features launching this fall include an improved People view that allows for better management of co-teachers, students, and guardians. The page allows teacher to add and remove users, as well as update guardian information and send emails. Settings have also been centralized.

They can edit the class description, change the course code, adjust guardian summaries and class location, as well as control how students post and comment on the Stream.

The other big feature coming later this year is the ability to lock a Chromebook’s screen when a quiz is in progress. Students will not be able to switch to other apps or tabs until all answers are submitted. This additional cheating deterrent is only available on managed Chromebooks, and launching this fall with the ability to create a Quiz right from Classroom, instead of the Google Forms app.

