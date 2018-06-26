096: Maps features, Google Home in Spanish, Messages on desktop | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google Maps features announced earlier this year rolling out on Android, Google Home speaks Spanish, and a couple unofficial desktop apps for YouTube Music and Android Messages.
Host:
Links:
- Google Maps w/ Material Theme, ‘For you,’ & ‘Your score’ now widely rolling out on Android
- Google Home now speaks Spanish, hits shelves in Mexico
- This unofficial app delivers a native desktop player for YouTube Music on Windows, Mac, Linux
- Android Messages for Web gets an unofficial desktop client on Windows, Mac, Linux
- LG V40 may arrive with three rear cameras, notched display, Google Assistant button
Feedback?
