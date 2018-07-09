Samsung Galaxy S10+ could also offer dual front-facing cameras for a total of five cameras

We’re still a good while out from the debut of Samsung’s next Galaxy S flagship, but in recent weeks the rumors have been picking up. This morning, a new report claims that Samsung is planning on adding another camera to the front of the phone.

If you’ll recall reports from last week, Samsung is apparently going to be debuting its first triple-camera setup on the Galaxy S10+ next year. In addition to that, though, the company may also be delivering a dual-camera setup on the front of the phone, bringing the total up to 5 according to The Bell.

Dual-cameras on the front of a phone is nothing particularly new for Samsung. As SamMobile points out, the Galaxy A8 already offers this and uses it to improve bokeh effects in selfies.

It’s unclear what Samsung plans to use this second camera for on the S10+. However, with previous reports claiming the company is working to improve face scanning on its next device, it’s probably a safe bet to assume that this second camera has something to do with it.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: