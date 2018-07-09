YouTube for Android testing full-width thumbnails in subscription, trending feeds

Google regularly adjusts the look of its YouTube app for Android, and in recent months we’ve seen quite a few tweaks. Now, we’re seeing a slight adjustment to thumbnails on the various video feeds within the app.

YouTube for Android has three primary feeds within it, These include the Home feed, housing videos recommended based on your viewing history and subscriptions. The trending feed, and also the subscriptions feed as well. All three of these have the same basic design, and Google has slightly adjusted it.

Through these feeds, users see a list of videos which, with this current test, all show at full-width. It’s definitely a minor change, but it’s a cleaner look as well.

The previous design confined thumbnails slightly with white borders around the thumbnail on all sides. Now, the thumbnail extends to the full width of your screen, also eliminating the border lines between videos.

As it did previously, these thumbnails will automatically start playing the video with no audio and captions. It’s unclear how widely available this new design is. Currently, we’re only seeing it on limited devices. You can see the old design in the gallery below. The first screenshot shows the previous design.

