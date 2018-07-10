‘Samsung Galaxy Watch’ name seemingly confirmed with official logo filing

We’ve been hearing a lot about Samsung’s next smartwatch recently, but not many details have been corroborated to date. Today, an official logo for this device has hit the web, seemingly confirming the name.

For the past few weeks, the name “Galaxy Watch” has been going around, purporting to be the official moniker for Samsung’s next wearable — which many expected to be called the Gear S4. The below official logo has passed through the Korean Intellectual Property Office, though, which essentially confirms the name as “Galaxy Watch” (via GalaxyClub).

The logo is pretty simple, giving us Samsung’s typical logo followed by the “Galaxy Watch” moniker in the company’s typical font. Really, this doesn’t reveal a whole lot about the device itself, though.

The use of “Galaxy” in the name still gives a lot of credence to the idea this device will run Google’s Wear OS (Samsung’s last and only Wear OS watch was called the “Galaxy Gear”), but that’s still very much up in the air, especially given a report today that Bixby will be replacing S Voice on Samsung’s wearable as well.

