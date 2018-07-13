Motorola joins Android Go w/ new Moto E5 Play variant for Latin America, Europe

With rumors that Samsung is expected to release its first Android Go phone, Motorola today announced a variant of the Moto E5 Play that takes advantage of Google’s optimized version of Android for low-end devices.

Unveiled in April along with the G6 line, the E5 is one of the Lenovo company’s most affordable offerings. While today’s Go variant shares the same name as another just announced device, the specifications are quite different.

Instead of a 16:9 display, the new E5 Play features a 5.3-inch display at 18:9 (2:1) that matches some of the company’s more mid-range devices. The resolution, along with specs like the processor and RAM, are not specified.

Underneath the 8-megapixel rear camera is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the “batwing” logo, while there’s a 5-megapixel front-facer with its own flash for selfies.

Design-wise, it features a curving rear with the camera and flash housed in a circular layout, while the front features the “motorola” wordmark underneath the tall display.

Compared to what’s been leaked about Samsung’s device, Motorola’s Android Go will be close to stock, like its other devices. Oreo (Go edition) has fewer pre-installed app and smaller application sizes thanks to Go variants of Google apps. Providing users with more storage, the operating system also features a built-in data saver to manage usage.

Priced at €109 ($127), it will be available later this month in Europe and Latin America.

