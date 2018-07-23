YouTube TV adds two new networks w/ CuriosityStream and AMC Premiere add-ons

Since its debut, YouTube TV has added a handful of new networks to its catalog. Today, the service is adding two new premium channels for subscribers.

The best gifts for Android users

As optional add-ons for all subscribers, CuriosityStream and AMC Premiere are both now available for YouTube TV subscribers. Both of these networks are available with 1-week free trials, and afterward cost $3/month and $5/month respectively.

CuriosityStream offers commercial-free streaming of over 1,500 science, history, and technology documentaries with exclusive original features and series.

AMC Premiere, on the other hand, offers all of AMC’s general programming without commercial breaks as well as full series on-demand. This includes hits such as The Walking Dead and Preacher. All YouTube TV subscribers have access to AMC with the standard $40 subscription, but this add-on is an affordable way to enhance the viewing experience a bit.

Both of these add-on channels are available right now on YouTube TV, but you will need to pay the base $40 subscription to add them to your account. To add either channel through the YouTube TV website, head to Settings > Membership, and select the channels you’d like to add.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: