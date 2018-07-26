Google Assistant rolling out scheduling Custom Routines by time/day

At I/O 2018, Google announced a number of new features for Home smart speakers including six new voices, Continued Conversation, and Multiple Actions. Custom Routines were also introduced to replace Shortcuts and today the feature is gaining the ability to schedule the macros to trigger at set times.

With the ability to schedule, users no longer have to manually invoke a set of strung together commands with a phrase. Under “When…” in the “New routine” interface, there is a new “Set a time and day” option below “Add commands.”

You are presented with the ability to first “Choose a time for this routine” and then “Choose what days it should repeat.” Afterwards, users are asked to “Choose which speaker will start it.” There is also a toggle to “Get notified on your phone when it starts” with an Assistant notification.

This functionality was announced ahead of time along with the slate of other Google Home and Assistant announcements at I/O in May. Features like the six new voices and Multiple Actions rolled out immediately, while Continued Conversations launched in June.

This is an important step for people with heavy home automation Routines, like waking up in the morning or other consistent activities. Scheduling is rolling out now through Assistant settings in Android and iOS, though Google interestingly noted at I/O the ability to set via the Google Clock app.

