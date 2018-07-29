Google Pixel 3 XL shows up in new alleged leaked photos, shows off white color

We’re still a few months away from the debut of Google’s next generation of Pixel devices, but we’ve already learned a fair bit about the company’s plans. Today, a few new alleged images of the Pixel 3 XL have hit the web.

Our first look at the Pixel 3 family in the flesh hit the web a few weeks ago, showing off Google’s larger 2018 flagship in its black color variant. Today, a gallery of new images shows off the Pixel 3 XL in a white colorway (via XDA Forums). These new images match closely to what we’ve seen on the Pixel to date as well.

The user with the phone in hand claims that the device doesn’t boot due to being remotely erased by Google, but it reveals a few new details. For one, the new color gives us a much more clear look at the glass back. It also gives us a better look at the front of the device with a white screen that makes it easier to see the bezels surrounding the display.

While we’d generally lean towards the side of skepticism on leaks like this, the presence of the logo which Google uses on engineering units, as well as the barcodes on the back give some legitimacy to this leak. This set of images also shows a 64GB storage tier compared to the 128GB from the previous leak.

As we approach Google’s official unveil of the Pixel 3, more details can be expected to come out like this. Just yesterday, we first reported on the “Pixel Stand” dock which Google will likely unveil alongside its new smartphones.

