Here’s how to reserve a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to guarantee August 24th delivery

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Samsung’s next Galaxy Note, the wait is almost over. Today, Samsung is opening up reservations for the Galaxy Note 9 so you can ensure you get a unit – even though it hasn’t actually been announced yet.

Samsung is holding an event next Thursday to officially unveil the “next Galaxy,” and at this point pretty much everyone already knows that it’s going to be the Galaxy Note 9. There’s plenty to be excited about with the upcoming device, and the various leaks and rumors alone are probably enough to have a lot of fans ready to get their hands on the device.

Likely in an effort to gauge initial demand, Samsung is already letting users register to reserve their Note 9. Through a website and an app on Google Play, users can submit their name, email, and carrier model (or unlocked) of choice to reserve a device. By doing so, these users will get early access to pre-orders and Samsung guarantees the phone will be delivered on August 24th.

We already know a lot about the Note 9, from its specifications and design to some of its features and even its Fortnite exclusive. Samsung will officially unwrap the rest of the details next week, but if you plan to buy, it might be a good idea to head over to Samsung’s site and reserve.

