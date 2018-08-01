Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaks at Best Buy, confirms specs and $649 price, Google Assistant integration

Android tablets are pretty much dead, but here and there an OEM will launch a new option. Last year’s Galaxy Tab S3 is still considered one of the best Android slates out there, but it’s soon going to be replaced with the Galaxy Tab S4, and that device has just leaked out at Best Buy…

We’ve been hearing a fair bit about the Galaxy Tab S4 in recent weeks, even getting a few good looks at what to expect from the hardware. Now, the device has popped up on Best Buy’s website ahead of Samsung’s official unveiling.

These new listings, unfortunately, don’t provide us with any better images of the hardware, but they do confirm a lot of the details we’ve learned so far. For one, the Galaxy Tab S4 is adopting a larger 10.5-inch display at 2560×1600. That’s a wider aspect ratio from the 4:3 seen on the Tab S3, and the pictures provided line up with previous images which all point to the removal of a physical home button. Unfortunately, this listing doesn’t mention anything about other forms of authentication.

Best Buy’s listing does, however, confirm a few specifications of the new tablet. This includes the Snapdragon 835 powering the device, as well as confirming 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 256GB of storage. It also confirms that the pressure-sensitive S-Pen will once again be included in the box. The DeX environment will work on this tablet natively on its own screen, but it will require Samsung’s keyboard cover which isn’t included in the box.

Finally, this listing also mentions that the Galaxy Tab S4 will have some sort of Google Assistant integration. The summary specifically mentions controlling the Tab S4 from a distance using the built-in far field mics. It’s unclear exactly what this means, but it seems like it may be something beyond Assistant’s typical always-listening functionality. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what’s going on here, as Bixby is also confirmed to be on this device according to the listing.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S4 alongside the Galaxy Note 9 next week, and the August 10th release date listed on Best Buy’s site essentially confirms that.

