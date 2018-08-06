According to Verizon, Android 9.0 P is rolling out to Google Pixel devices today

Update: Android 9 Pie is officially rolling out today.

Android P has been in beta for a while now, and as we approach the end of the year, we’re excited to see when exactly Google plans to drop the final version. According to Verizon, though, that’s actually today…

As Google’s only carrier partner with the Pixel lineup, Verizon carries a changelog for Pixel and Pixel 2 devices to show off what’s new when those devices are updated. Apparently, someone jumped the gun as Verizon’s site currently shows that Pixel devices are picking up the final release of Android P starting today.

Last month’s Android P DP5/Beta 4 has already been available as a “release candidate” for Pixel devices, giving us a pretty good idea of what the final version should be like. As Droid-Life first spotted, Verizon says the final update is heading out with the build number PPR1.180610.009 along with August’s security patch in tow.

As you’d expect, the changelog goes into the various new features which Google first detailed back at I/O this past May. That includes the new gesture navigation, app “Slices,” and app “Actions” as well.

Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a new software update for your Google Pixel. Android 9.0 P improves your mobile experience with several new features and enhancements. This update also includes the latest Android security updates and bug fixes.

Strangely enough, the change log doesn’t make mention of Digital Wellbeing, which we’re still expecting to debut in the Fall, and it also doesn’t once mention P’s proper name. But given August’s security patch was already expected today and Google’s own timeline for Android P, it wouldn’t be a shock if the final release landed today.

This change log is only posted for the original 5-inch Pixel. The rest of Google’s devices don’t show the same change log yet, but traditionally all devices are updated simultaneously.

