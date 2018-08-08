Google appoints new tech lead for Android Open Source Project

Shortly after the launch of Android 9 Pie earlier this week, Google pushed the source code for its latest mobile operating system to AOSP. Coinciding with the release, the company also named a new tech lead for the Android Open Source Project.

Jeff Bailey is a longtime Googler starting as a software engineer in 2007 on the Open Source Programs team. During this tenure, he also worked on the Google Toolbar, Chrome, and Language Platforms before joining Android earlier this year.

I also wanted to take a moment to introduce myself as the new Tech Lead / Manager for AOSP. My name is Jeff Bailey, and I’ve been involved in the Open Source community for more than two decades. Since I joined the Android team a few months ago, I’ve been learning how we do things and getting an understanding of how we could work better with the community. I’d love to hear from you: @JeffBaileyAOSP on Twitter or jeffbailey+aosp@google.com. Be well!

The Tech Lead / Manager role in the past involved maintaining the repository, managing source code, releasing Google’s contributions to open source, and importing public contributions into Google’s releases, as well as communicating with developers. Once in AOSP, manufacturers can begin updating devices to the latest version of Android, while enthusiasts can tinker and create custom ROMs.

Bailey’s other experience in free and open source software includes:

Jeff co-founded Savannah, where GNU software is developed and distributed, spent 15 years working on Debian, and has been an Ubuntu core developer. Further, he spent some time on the Google Open Source team and was involved in open sourcing Android back in 2008.

