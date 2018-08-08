Google Pixel 3 XL leaked in unboxing, includes USB-C Pixel Buds, #teampixel sticker [Gallery]

In recent weeks, the Pixel 3 XL has extensively leaked in renders, live photos, and even specifications. The latest reveals packaging for the next-generation Made by Google device, including a pair of Pixel Buds-like USB-C headphones.

Obtained by a Russian Telegram channel (via Android Police), the white variant of the Pixel 3 XL has again leaked. Compared to the first two devices, the separation of the glass “window” to the rest of the phone’s rear is only faintly visible. However, the configuration of the single camera lens to the left and flash to the right is unchanged, as is the placement of the fingerprint sensor and Google logo at the bottom.

This leak shows the phone fully booted with a shot of the settings revealing the “Pixel 3 XL” model name and even the device’s serial number.

Of note is how the “Hardware version” in settings is listed as “DVT1.0.” In hardware parlance, this “Design Validation Test” is usually a revision before final production. For example, an original Pixel we checked has a “PVT” status, while the Pixel 2 XL is labeled as “rev_10.”

Running Android Pie, the status bar and its various icons are vertically centered, with this device having successfully gone through the “Pixel Setup” process. Gesture navigation is on, and likely enabled by default.

A hardware specifications app again confirms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM and 1440 x 2960 display for 494 PPI. The SIM card slot is located at the bottom-left of the phone next to the USB-C port.

While the cover art of the box has not been revealed, the unboxing video goes through every other aspect, including the inclusion of Pixel Buds-style headphones. With the same rounded bud design and adjustable ear inserts, this wired pair connects via USB-C. Interestingly, the all white buds — likely to match the color of the phone — feature no “G” logo or branding. This could be due to an early production model.

Other packaging reveals that a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter is still in the box, while the paperwork bundle includes a #teampixel Google sticker.

