Some Snapchat source code leaked on GitHub; removed after all-caps DCMA takedown notice

Some of Snapchat’s source code was posted on GitHub, apparently obtained when the company messed-up an update to the iOS app back in May …

Snap quickly filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request, filling out a standard form provided by GitHub for the purpose.

Snap appeared to be in something of a panic over the leaked code: as Gizmodo notes, with the exception of two pieces of text the company is required to copy and paste, the entire notice is completed in capitals.

GitHub – now owned by Microsoft – complied with the notice and removed the code. Though once the code is out there, all Snap can really do is play whack-a-mole with mirrors. A Twitter post by a security researcher seeking a mirror of the repository quickly got replies from other users with links to mirrors as well as offers to send copies.

Snapchat source code leaked? Apparently yes https://t.co/A58TZ28FEK (Snap Inc. DMCA request to GitHub) Does anyone have a mirror of the (now deleted) repository? hxxps://github[.]com/i5xx/Source-SnapChat/ #snapchat #leaked — x0rz (@x0rz) August 7, 2018

Snap yesterday admitted that its controversial redesign of them app cost them users, as the company reported its earnings. The app went from 2.9% growth in daily active users the previous quarter to a 1.5% fall.

