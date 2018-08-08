Some Snapchat source code leaked on GitHub; removed after all-caps DCMA takedown notice

Some of Snapchat’s source code was posted on GitHub, apparently obtained when the company messed-up an update to the iOS app back in May …

Snap quickly filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request, filling out a standard form provided by GitHub for the purpose.

Snap appeared to be in something of a panic over the leaked code: as Gizmodo notes, with the exception of two pieces of text the company is required to copy and paste, the entire notice is completed in capitals.

GitHub – now owned by Microsoft – complied with the notice and removed the code. Though once the code is out there, all Snap can really do is play whack-a-mole with mirrors. A Twitter post by a security researcher seeking a mirror of the repository quickly got replies from other users with links to mirrors as well as offers to send copies.

Snap yesterday admitted that its controversial redesign of them app cost them users, as the company reported its earnings. The app went from 2.9% growth in daily active users the previous quarter to a 1.5% fall.

