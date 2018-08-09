Here’s where to livestream Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 ‘Unpacked’ event [Video]

Samsung is prepping to launch its Galaxy Note 9 today at an event in New York City, but if you’re not in the area to check it out for yourself, here’s where you can tune in live.

A livestream is being hosted over YouTube to let Samsung fans worldwide tune in to the company’s latest device unveiling. Unpacked 2018 kicks off at 11am EST today.

The Galaxy Note 9 has been hyped for quite some time, with the device expected to deliver a lot of big improvements over past Samsung devices. That includes a new S-Pen, larger battery, improved performance, and a massive amount of storage. Samsung is also expected to bring familiar features from the Galaxy S9 such as the dual-aperture camera and, of course, the Infinity Display will be front and center again.

We’re on the ground at Samsung’s event, so stay tuned shortly after for our hands-on impressions of the company’s latest and greatest.